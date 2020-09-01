TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was a hit in its time and recently it has been making headlines because of viral video. An Indian music producer, composer and social media personality Yashraj Mukhate made a rap out of a clip from the show and it has been trending on the internet, with people all over the web, asking the question 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha'? ((Who was in the kitchen?)

Ever since the video has come, meme brigade has been working day and night on producing hilarious stuff and people have been recreating the video, Lip-syncing with Rupal's (Kokila ben) dialogues. Celebrities are also showering love on the video, even the original stars and makers of the serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya are impresses with Yashraj's work and enjoying the attention.

Since, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has become a hot topic on the net, bagging this opportunity, the makers of the show have just announced the sequel of the show. Gopi Bahu aka Devoleena Bhattacharjee is also set to make a comeback on the show and has shared the first look of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 on her social media account.

In the teaser posted by Devoleena, she can be seen in a pink Saari and statement jewellery, looking as radiant as ever. The teaser kicks off with 'rasode me cooker kisne chadha diya' and the actress goes on to talk about a new character named 'Gehna'. The second leg of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is all set to return after three years.

Watch the teaser here:

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is one of the most successful Indian series on Star Plus and was loved by many. The famous dialogues from the show have been recreated by many stars and social media personalities over the years. It's iconic characters like Gopi Bahu, Kokila Ben, Rashi and is still adored and remember and that's why the rap by Yashraj gained momentum in a blink.

Watch the 'Rasode Me Kon Tha' video, here: