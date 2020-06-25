Saanya Khatter is a 22-year-old student who is also a model. Hailing from Faridabad, Saanya was born on 17 September 1998 and was raised in Haryana. Being brought up in the age when social media was at its peak, she soon turned to the social networking world by adding her pictures on platforms like Instagram. Her looks soon attracted a few modeling agencies that offered her modeling work. In 2017, when she was barely 19 and in college, she got her first break in the field of fashion.

After her first break, there was no turning back for Saanya. She continued to close some great photoshoots for different brands while also appearing in a couple of music videos that were widely popular on YouTube. Saanya has worked with noted YouTubers like Rishhsome, Hasley India, Ashish Chanchlani, Delhi YouTuber to name a few. She has also worked with a couple of beauty and fashion brands.

Saanya understood the power of social media, hence made her presence felt on platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Her social media following grew by the day, garnering at least 300,000 followers - a remarkable feat for a young diva who started off without any backing or background in the fashion or glamour world. This has turned her into a reputed social media influencer, attracting few fashion brands for modeling. She aspires to do grow immensely in her field and this is just the start of a long journey.