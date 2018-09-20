Chiyaan Vikram has reunited with Hari for Saamy Square aka Saamy 2, which is a sequel to their blockbuster movie Saamy. Trisha Krishnan has been replaced with Keerthy Suresh as the female lead in the flick. The movie is produced by Shibu Thameens.

Bobby Simha plays the baddie in Saamy Square as Soori, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sanjeev, Sudha Chandran, Ramesh Khanna, Kota Srinivasa Rao and others are part of the supporting cast. The film has Priyan and Venkatesh Anguraj's cinematography, VT Vijay along with TS Jay have done the editing.

Story:

In the first instalment, DCP Aarusaamy (Vikram) joins the influential thug, Perumal Pichai (Kota Srinivasa Rao), to keep Tirunelveli away from law and order issues before they lock horns resulting in the death of Perumal Pichai.

In the second part, the villain's sons are seeking revenge against Aarusaamy's family. The cat and mouse game between the hero and the villain form the crux of the story.

Reviews:

Devi Sri Prasad-composed Adhiroobaney and Pudhu Metro Rail songs have impressed the viewers and the trailer has promised an action-packed film. Hence, there is a lot of expectations riding on the film. Will the movie live up to the hype?