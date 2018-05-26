Celebrities and politicians are often targeted by pranksters, who spread the fake death news on social media sites. This time, environmental activist Saalumarada Thimmakka had become the victim of death hoax.

Since Friday, there are rumours being spread on WhatsApp about Saalumarada Thimmakka's death. A photo, which showed a dead woman with the caption stating that the environmentalist passed away, spread like wildfire.

However, the timely response by her adopted son Umesh Vanasiri has come as a relief to her fans.

"Some miscreants have spread the fake news of her death. I wonder what pleasure they get from doing this. Saalumarada Thimmakka is fit and fine. Her well-wishers should get panicked about those rumours She has slept now after having dinner," he said in a Facebook video.

Umesh claimed that she is not aware of the news and he has received several calls from her fans enquiring about her health. They will be filing complaint with the cops on Saturday, May 26.

He ends on the note that the government will take strict action against the culprits.