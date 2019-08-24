As the release of Saaho inches closer, movie buffs, filmmakers, celebrities, and most importantly, the audience, have laid their eyes on this Prabhas starrer. The film will be hitting the screens on August 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

The film has completed its censor formalities and has been certified with U/A certificate, with a run time of 2 hours, 51 minutes and 52 seconds. A Telugu cinema PR has shared the news online and tweeted, ""#Saaho Censored with UA and run time is 2 hours, 51 mins and 52 seconds #సాహో #SaahoOnAugust30 #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor." (sic)

Reports claim that the ticket price of the film will be hiked and that makers have approached the government to seek permission. The prices in the single screens, even in Andhra Pradesh will be hiked up to Rs 200. The film is made on a whopping budget of Rs 350 crore and it is said that it went over and more than the expected budget. Well, it is said that Telangana might not be as receptive to hike as Andhra Pradesh will be. Details of the special shows are awaited.

Initially, there was a lot of competition in bagging the theatrical rights of the film, but as the deal was done by then already, the focus shifted to satellite and digital rights.

Television channels and digital streaming platforms are ready to as much as money as they can when it comes to acquiring the satellite and digital rights of most-hyped films. While T-Series has bagged the Hindi rights for Saaho across all mediums, there is a tough competition for the regional versions among the top television channels and OTT platforms all over.

Meanwhile, according to latest speculations, a leading OTT platform has bagged the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam rights of Saaho for 40+ crores and the deal was apparently closed the other day. However, there is no official confirmation on this news.

This film marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood heroine Shraddha Kapoor. Also, this film has Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay, Mahesh Manjrekar, Evelyn Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, and others in key roles. Ghibran has composed the background music for this film, which is directed by Sujeeth Reddy and produced by Vemareddy Vamsikrishna Reddy and Uppalapati Pramod, under UV Creations banner. This is the second film Prabhas is doing under the same banner.