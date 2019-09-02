Call it the popularity of Prabhas or the craze around Saaho, Prabhas' latest movie has struck gold at the box office in its first weekend. Not just in Telugu, the Hindi version of the film too has done well at the north Indian box office.

In its home territories of Andhra and Telangana, Saaho has made a collection of Rs 84.8 crore with a net income of Rs 76.4 crore. The distributors' share of the flick stands at Rs 59.19 crore in its first weekend.

Karnataka has turned out to be the second biggest centre for Saaho in south India, where it has grossed Rs 21.5 crore with a net income of Rs 18.6 crore and distributors' share of Rs 12.90 crore. The mega-budget film has grossed Rs 8.4 crore and 2.6 crore respectively, from Tamil Nadu and Kerala in three days.

From South India, it has raked in Rs 117.3 crore. Whereas from rest of the country, Saaho has grossed Rs 102.4 crore with a net income of Rs 86.4 crore and distributors' share of Rs 47.50. The total collection of the Prabhas-starrer in India stands at Rs 219.7 crore and distributors' share of Rs 125.06 crore in the three-day opening weekend.

Among the overseas circuits, the UAE has turned out to be the biggest centres for Saaho. The film has made a collection of Rs 19 crore. It is followed by the US where the multilingual project has grossed Rs 17 crore. From the rest of the world, it has fetched Rs 20.3 crore to take its total tally to Rs 56.3 crore at the international box office in its first weekend.

The total collection of Saaho at the worldwide box office stands at Rs 276 crore with the distributors' share of Rs 276 crore in the first weekend. It has already become the third biggest hit in Prabhas' career after Baahubali 1 (Rs 600+ crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 1800+ crore).

Looking at the trends, Saaho, which has Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead, would easily become the third biggest hit movie made in South India.