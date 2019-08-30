After a long wait, Saaho finally hit the screens on August 30 and the film is receiving a positive response all over. The film, with a budget of Rs 350 crore, released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam. The Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer is directed by Sujeeth Reddy and produced by UV Creations. Here are the top five reasons to watch Saaho:

For Darling Prabhas

Baahubali 2 released in 2017 and his diehard fans have been waiting to watch him on the big screen again for two years. The film will mark his comeback after a short break. Prabhas chooses his scripts carefully and does not feature in a number of films at once.

So finally, all his fans have got the chance to witness his magic on the big screen. If you are one of them, grab the tickets right now.

Marks the debut of diva Shraddha Kapoor

Before it was officially announced that Shraddha Kapoor will pair up with Prabhas for Saaho, a number of other actresses were speculated to be a part of the film.

Shraddha finally came on board and the film marks her debut in the Telugu film industry. She perfectly fits into the shoes of Amrita Nair, a crime branch officer.

She is seen handling guns, doing action sequences and being glamourous like a pro. Till now, she has entertained her fans in North and with Saaho, she is all set to win hearts down south.

High octane action sequences

Kenny Bates, the action and stunt choreographer, has designed high octane scenes for this film. The team has talked about two action sequences, with one shot in Abu Dhabi. There shots were shown in the teaser and the trailer as well. The makers have spent Rs 50-70 crore for this eight-minute sequence.

First Telugu film with such a huge cast

There are many films which have actors from various film industries across the country. But for the first time, prominent actors from the neighbourhood industry are playing lead roles in a film. And not just one or two, but more than ten actors. Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Evelyn Sharma, Arun Vijay, Mandira Bedi, Damni Chopra, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez and many actors are part of this film.

Technical grandeur it is

From remote control cars to real trucks being blasted on sets and VFX done by top-class technicians, Sabu Cyril's production designs, stylish costumes and a lot more make Saaho a technical grandeur. A lot of money has been splurged to make sure that the film has the best VFX ever. VFX is the reason why the film's release got postponed too.