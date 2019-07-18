Magnum Opus 'Saaho' is getting famous for all the right reasons and has already piqued the interests of the audience. Prabhas and Shraddha's crackling chemistry is the talk of the town and fans have gone gaga as they can't wait to experience this magic on the big screen.

After their first outing, 'Psycho Saiyaan' apart from the groovy and peppy beats, fans loved how Shraddha and Prabhas were looking together. This is the first time that the pair is working together and with this response, we hope that they continue to do such commendable work in the future as well with Saaho bringing us a fresh pair to look forward to!

The duo received accolades from all quarters for their sizzling looks in the posters. The pair has also been appreciated for the rapport they share in the ground-breaking trailer.

Both, Shraddha and Prabhas looked awesome while dancing on those clubby beats and we can't wait to see what else they have to offer with the upcoming release inching closer! Apart from their song their action avatar in the trailer has left the audience in awe.

Saaho is one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal. Paired with Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

'Saaho' is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.