Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's much-hyped Saaho might have got a flying start at the box office across the globe, but it has failed to get a great opening in one region. Well, the multilingual film has not able to get a gigantic start in Tamil Nadu and could not set bench mark in this part of the country.

Released in about 550 screens, Saaho had met with decent response for the advance booking in Tamil Nadu. In Chennai, it was a different case as the tickets sold like hotcakes for the prime-time shows and morning shows. As a result, the Sujeeth-directorial has fared well at the box office in the capital city of Tamil Nadu, yet it could not surpass the opening-day record of Prabhas' previous film Baahubali 2, which had done a business of Rs 92 lakh.

The early predictions coming from the trade trackers say that Saaho has made a collection of Rs 4+ crore in Tamil Nadu, which is much lesser than what it made in neighbouring state Karnataka where it is estimated to have grossed over Rs 10 crore. In Chennai, the Prabhas-starrer has raked in about Rs 73 lakh on the first day. It has to be noted that these are estimated figures and not the official numbers.

Prabhas' previous film Baahubali had collected Rs 11 crore on the first day in Tamil Nadu.

Saaho has failed to shatter the opening-day records of recent biggies like Rajinikanth's Petta (Rs 1.12 crore), Ajith Kumar's Nerkonda Paarvai (Rs 1.58 crore) and Viswasam (Rs 88 lakh) along with Suriya's NGK (Rs 1.03 crore) in Chennai.

Check Out The Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies in Chennai on Day 1:

Ranking Movie Collection 1 2.0 Rs 2.64 crore 2 Sarkar Rs 2.41 crore 3 Kaala Rs 1.76 crore 4 Nerkonda Paarvai Rs 1.58 crore 5 Mersal Rs 1.52 crore 6 Vivegam Rs 1.21 crore 7 Endgame Rs 1.17 crore 8 Kabali Rs 1.12 crore 9 Petta Rs 1.12 crore 10 Theri Rs 1.05 crore

Meanwhile, the worldwide estimate collection of Saaho is said to be over Rs 100 crore, thereby becoming the biggest opener of 2019. With the movie getting negative reviews, it has to be seen how it performs in the next one week which is crucial for its success.