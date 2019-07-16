The release date of Saaho is inching closer and expectations on the film are getting higher with each passing day. Slated for release on August 15, the film is directed by Sujeeth Reddy and produced by Vemareddy Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Uppalapati Pramod under UV Creations banner.

Currently, the film is undergoing some patchwork and is in the last leg of the schedule. While both the lead actors- Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor have been busy with the patchwork, the other members in the cast have started taking up the post-production work.

Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is playing one of the antagonists in the film took to his official Instagram handle to share the news that he has begun dubbing for Saaho. He shared a photo of himself from the dubbing studio and fans of the actor have commented asking whether he will be dubbing in other languages too.

Also, Arun Vijay, the Tamil actor, who is having Sye Raa, apart from Saaho, also took to social media to share that he has started dubbing for Saaho. Both the actors have dubbed for their roles in their respective languages and look like they have a lot to offer to their audience.

Meanwhile, let us tell you that the in-house members of UV Creations are very much unhappy with the way the film has come out. We have heard that the makers are in plans of making all the possible money they can with satellite rights and distribution rights.

This film has Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Jacqueline Fernandez, Evelyn Sharma and others in key roles.

The first single from the film, titled Psycho Saiyaan was released recently and has opened to mixed responses from the audience. Well, there's a long way to go.