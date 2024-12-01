Rysa Panday, who is Chunky and Bhavana Pandey's younger daughter, usually stays away from the public eye. However, with her debut at the prestigious Le Bal in Paris, there is speculation that she too will join the films just like her older sibling, Ananya. It is wise enough to say that Rysa most certainly is following in the footsteps of her sister who made her debut at the prestigious event way back in 2017. This event marks the entry of Rysa into the "high society".

The prestigious organisation shared pictures from Rysa's dress trial for the grand evening. Sharing photographs of her posing in beautiful outfits, they wrote, "Here comes Rysa, the Indian #Deb2024, selecting the Elie Saab exceptional Haute Couture gown to wear on Saturday!

le Bal celebrates excellence, the empowering of women, and the harmony between débutantes and cavaliers from all over the world."

Rysa was seen sporting gorgeous Haute couture gowns from the renowned designer Elie Saab. Her outfits boasted intricate dainty designs and looked great on her, from the powdered-blue gown to the black floral gown- it seemed like she has a good sartorial sense and is in the know of what looks good on her and what does not. Looking at the pictures Ananya Panday could not resist herself from posting heart-eyed emojis, while on the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor called her a "princess" in the comment section." Maheep Kapoor commented saying, "Hail Princess Rysaaaa" while Suhana Khan wrote, "Most beautiful rysa."

Netizens, however, gave her a bag full of mixed reactions. There were comments like "This girl should enter the world of Bollywood, she is beautiful" and "You know when they say that the designers outfits are brought to life by the person who wears them, well Rysa you've certainly done that, stunning is an understatement." On the other hand, there were also comments that were extremely dismissive, an Instagram user wrote, "I maybe wrong but she looks so disinterested.. just because Ananya did it doesn't mean she has to do it too.. she looks so uncomfortable & forced.. I had heard her saying in some video that she was interested in becoming a director.. ofcourse minds change over the years but .. " another user asked, "Who is she?" while a netizen called her "D-list honestly." She was also called a "useless mid nepo baby" in the comments as well.

Le Bal celebrates young women across the globe and more than it is a party it is actually a tradition that marks the debut of a young lad into the high society. Shanaya Kapoor, Isha Ambani, and Ananya Panday among others, have previously been to the event.