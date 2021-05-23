A Ryanair flight flying over Belarus airspace en route to Lithuania was allegedly forced to land in Minsk. The unexpected landing was allegedly the work of Belarus regime in order to arrest noted journalist Raman Pratasevich, who was critical of Lukashenko's government.

According to reports, Pratasevich has been arrested by the regime and could face death penalty for his opposition activities, said exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

"Raman Pratasevich is a Belarusian journalist, photographer, blogger, and activist. He worked as a photographer for the largest Belarusian media, was a fellow of the Vaclav Havel Journalism Program," she wrote.

The flight's landing was confirmed by FlightRadar24 and it was only minutes away from Lithuania airspace.

This is a developing story...