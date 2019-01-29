Ryan Reynolds and Chris Hemsworth have always been taking each other's case on social media. And yesterday, when Hemsworth posted a photo of him from his recent vacation in Thailand, the 'Deadpool' star was very quick to comment on the photo.

In the photo that was posted on Instagram, Chris Hemsworth is seen caught mid-air before jumping into the water, in what appears to be a belly flop near a stunning waterfall, while his wife Elsa Pataky, can be seen resting behind him. The stunning snap was taken by photographer and filmmaker, Cristian Prieto.

Reynold's who is known for his quick tongue-in-cheek replies, could not hold himself back and said, " I can't believe the water was only an inch deep. So sorry. Hope you're recovering okay."

You may think that the 'Green Lantern' still hasn't overcome the rejection from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But, Hemsworth didn't take anything in that direction.

But his response was quick enough and equally witty, saying, " Yes I may have misjudged the depth @vancityreynolds, but scars fade, the legend of this leap will live on forever." The addition of #worthit also makes it all the more fun and reassuring from Chris's end to conclude that he is definitely in his vacay mode.

This isn't the first time that the two stars have exchanged conversations on the comment section. Last year on the 'Thor's 35th birthday, when he uploaded a photo of her alongside his birthday cake, he said, "Immediately after this shot was taken my son viciously attacked me from behind (due to his ninja training) and slammed my face into the flaming candles, I'll now be playing Deadpool if @vancityreynolds pulls the pin #bestbirthdayever @elsapatakyconfidential"

Upon seeing that post, Reynolds was also quick enough to comment on a similar idea about exchanging roles by saying, "Weird. My daughter JUST stabbed me in the right eye. (She's not a ninja, but she IS a bit of a d*ck) Point is, We can finally trade roles... (Happy Birthday Bubba!)"

The "Happy Birthday Bubba" makes things all the more bro-mantic. We hope the two continue this exchange this love more often in the coming days.