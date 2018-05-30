Josh Brolin is having an epic year. On the work front, the actor has been part of two summer blockbusters – Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 – where he has played two starkly different roles and wooed critics and audience. And in his personal life, Brolin is about to take on another role - that of a father to a baby girl.

The 50-year-old took to Instagram to announce to the world that he is expecting his first child with wife Kathryn Brolin. The Deadpool 2 actor shared a couple of pictures with his wife flaunting the growing baby bump.

As soon as the announcement was made, congratulatory messages began pouring in. Fans sent the Cable actor and his wife all their love. And many celebrities like Kate Hudson, Aquaman star Jason Momoa, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Dave Bautista and Zoe Saldana congratulated the Avengers: Infinity War star.

But his Deadpool 2 co-star Ryan Reynolds, in his own quirky way, sent out a special congratulatory message to Brolin and his wife. The actor dropped the comment on the picture which reads:

I didn't actually read the post, but Kathryn looks like she may be pregnant. I usually don't say anything until the baby's already out and wearing clothes. The point is, I love you both. And if I were any happier, I'd need this smile surgically removed from my soul. Well done guys. I'm engaging "Operation Convince Brolin's To Move To New York" now.

To which Brolin replied:

Does Blake know that you are the softy and all softies? Your like that Martha's Vineyard summer ice cream cone that melts all over your fingers before you even get one bite out of it. Uncle Ryan. Softie Uncle Ryan has definitely cut his niche in our mafia. Okay, you and @davidbeckham #bringonclansoprano

Awww! Now that's a bromance we could never get enough of.

Although this is Brolin's first baby with Kathryn, the actor has two children from his marriage with Alice Adair.