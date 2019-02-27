Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are famous for avoiding the spotlight as much as possible. However, the couple are once again hit by false claims that they are headed for a split.

According to Australian edition of OK! magazine, jealously and trust issues have caused a crack in their relationship. An alleged source said: "They've been at war over everything for months now. Eva and Ryan have just been going through the motions for the sake of their kids, but they may have finally reached the breaking point."

The publication went onto state that the Notebook star's friendship with his First Man co-star Claire Foy, is causing tension between them. The insider went on: "Eva is extremely possessive and jealous of every woman Ryan works with, but in her mind the timing of Claire's separation was really suspicious. One time, Ryan was going on about how talented Claire is, and Eva got furious and demanded to know what was going on."

"After that, he had to walk on needles around her. But whenever Eva so much as heard Claire's name being mentioned, her jealousy just flared up all over again," the source shared.

Adding on, Eva is upset that Ryan is not ready to have another baby with her. The magazine's source shared: "Eva's been aching for one more, but he insists they have their hands full already. Eva might be thinking that another baby would keep them together, but Ryan won't budge."

"She could go after his money, spousal and child support, the house, furniture and everything. But Ryan won't settle for visitation, and there could be a hell of a custody battle. Everyone is still hoping they can salvage their relationship, but the passion died out long ago. Eva and Ryan are as good as done!" the insider added.

However, these reports seems to be false as Ryan and Eva recently made a rare outing with their two daughters. They were spotted with two bunches ofof Valentine's Day flowers at Beach Wood Market.

The couple started dating in 2011 after getting close on the set of their film The Place Beyond The Pines. They are parents to Esmeralda Gosling and Amada Gosling.

Meanwhile, Ryan has vocally appreciated Mendes' dedication to their children. He paid tribute to Mendes as he collected his Golden Globe award 2017 for the Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy prize for his performance in La La Land.

He said: "I just would like to try and thank one person properly, and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer."

He continued: "If she hadn't taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. Sweetheart, thank you."