Amongst a hoard of models, a name that stands out is Rutuja Sawant.

Rutuja started her career in the model long industry as recently as just four months back. She has won the title of Ms. Pune 2018 and is setting foot into the Telugu film industry.

She also works as a content creator on Instagram and has partnered with a whopping 20 plus brands!

Rutuja shares her mantra for success, "everyone has a different metric for success, I believe that if I keep myself focused on what I love and dedicate all my hard work towards it, success will eventually find its way to me."

Rutuja has over 16 thousand followers on Instagram and love seeing her share glimpses of her life as she climbs the ladder to success.

The young model is a fashion influencer cum inspiration to those who follow her and the numbers keep climbing up day after day!