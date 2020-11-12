As the world is eagerly waiting for a sense of normalcy amid COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine trials have played a crucial role in restoring faith that things will soon be better. In India, lockdown rules have been relaxed on a large scale, but the cases continue to spike. Amidst the chaos and concerns, a viral video clip on social media was met with great appreciation. Sputnik V, Russia's vaccine for COVID-19 claimed to be 92 percent effective, has arrived in India.

The viral video on social media shows small containers with Sputnik V and a logo of Dr Reddy's being offloaded from a vehicle.

Dr Reddy's had partnered with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) to conduct Sputnik V trials in India last month. Now, the vaccines have arrived in the country and a senior official of Dr Reddy's confirmed that clinical trials will also commence shortly.

Sputnik V trials in India

Dr Reddy's had said earlier that this will be a multi-center, randomised controlled study, which will include a safety and immunogenicity study. The Pharma giant will also have access to Good Clinical Laboratory Practice (GCLP) labs to conduct immunogenicity assay testing of the vaccine.

Earlier last month, Dr Reddy's and Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct an adaptive phase 2/3 human clinical trial for the Sputnik V vaccine in India. As per the partnership, RDIF will supply 10 crore doses of the vaccines to Dr Reddy's once regulatory approvals have been received.

"The government is committed to fast track clinical development of COVID vaccine candidates and provide facilitation to accelerate market readiness of a suitable vaccine," said Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT and Chairperson, BIRAC.