In a shocking development to the long-feared Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Russian military invaded Ukraine. Within minutes of Putin's public address, explosions could be heard in the capital city of Kiev as well as the city of Kramatorsk in central Ukraine, and Odessa in the south.
Across Ukraine, cruise and ballistic missiles were destroying military infrastructure and strategically important facilities, according to unofficial Russian sources, the report said. Mariupol, on the Black Sea 50 miles from the Russian border, appeared to be under fierce attack. Unconfirmed reports said that Russian forces have destroyed or rendered unusable the Ukrainian Navy, and taken control of Boryspil Airport in Kiev, the Daily Mail reported.
A government spokesman also said that the country was attacked from Crimea, which Russia had annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Access to the Black Sea and Azov Sea was cut off, while more unconfirmed reports on Twitter appeared to show a huge seaborne landing by Russian forces in the Black Sea port of Odessa, involving large landing craft and helicopters shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, the report said.
50 Russian occupiers killed, Shchastya region control regained
According to AFP, Ukraine has said that it killed around 50 Russian occupiers in the Shchastya area. The Ukraine army claims the Shchastya region has been brought under its control.
Sixth Russian plane is believed to have been destroyed in the Kramatorsk region.
Ukraine Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov asks anyone able to hold a weapon to join the ranks of Territorial Defence Forces.
Moscow markets plummet
On the business side of things, Moscow's stock exchange continues to plummet. The market has tanked more than 45 percent.
Putin warns the West
Meanwhile, after declaring war on Ukraine, Russian President Putin gave a chilling warning to its allies in the West, Daily Mail reported.
"To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside - if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history," he said on a television broadcast.
Paying no heed to international appeals asking for a peaceful resolution, Putin described the invasion as a "special military occupation' and said he wants to "demilitarize" and "de-Nazify", not occupy, the country, the report said.
South Korea joins sanctions against Russia
South Korea President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday that South Korea will join international sanctions against Russia as he expressed regret over Russia's attack on Ukraine, saying any use of armed force causing human casualties cannot be justified.
Moon also instructed the government to do everything possible to ensure the safety of South Korean nationals in Ukraine after he was briefed on the crisis in the wake of Russia's attack, said Park Soo-hyun, senior presidential secretary for public communication, Yonhap news agency reported.
Panic strikes Kyiv residents
Ukraine's defence announced that two tanks and several trucks belonging to the Russian Federation were destroyed in the Donbas. Visuals from Ukraine show heavy shelling, missile attacks in various areas of Ukraine. A large explosion was reported at an arms site in Kalynivka.
The Interior Ministry in Kiev announced that seven Ukrainian soldiers were killed in airstrikes in the first few hours of Russia's invasion. Roads heading west of Kyiv are reporting massive traffic jams.
Residents in Kiev appeared to be filling up on gas and trying to exit the city via car and rail on Thursday just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin moved in with tanks over the Belarusian border, the Daily Mail reported. The reality of war has finally dawned on many Ukrainian residents who were in denial that Putin would actually invade. Many are now rushing for the western border to escape the incoming tanks as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared martial law, the report said.
Evacuation of Indian nationals
Indian embassy in Ukraine has issued a second advisory on Thursday, regarding alternative arrangements for the evacuation of Indian nationals as the Ukrainian airspaces closes. The Indian nationals are asked to carry their passport and essential documents at all times.
Impose 'martial law' for 30 days in Ukraine
The Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, on Thursday approved the imposition of martial law in the country for a period of 30 days in the wake Russia's "military invasion" of the country. As per the law, the constitutional rights and freedoms of Ukrainian citizens, provided in Articles 30-34, 38, 39, 41-44, 53 of the Constitution of Ukraine, may be temporarily restricted.
The decree signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on the imposition of martial law says: "Martial law is imposed from 5.30 a.m on February 24, 2022 for a period of 30 days. This decision was made in connection with the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and on the basis of the proposal of the National Security and Defense Council and in accordance with Ukrainian law."
Ukraine seeks PM Modi's help in de-escalation
"India has a special relationship with Russia and New Delhi can play a more active role in controlling the situation (Russia-Ukraine crisis). We urge PM Narendra Modi to immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and our President Volodymyr Zelensky," Ukrainian Ambassador to India Igor Polikha has said.