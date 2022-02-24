Live

In a shocking development to the long-feared Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Russian military invaded Ukraine. Within minutes of Putin's public address, explosions could be heard in the capital city of Kiev as well as the city of Kramatorsk in central Ukraine, and Odessa in the south.

Across Ukraine, cruise and ballistic missiles were destroying military infrastructure and strategically important facilities, according to unofficial Russian sources, the report said. Mariupol, on the Black Sea 50 miles from the Russian border, appeared to be under fierce attack. Unconfirmed reports said that Russian forces have destroyed or rendered unusable the Ukrainian Navy, and taken control of Boryspil Airport in Kiev, the Daily Mail reported.

A government spokesman also said that the country was attacked from Crimea, which Russia had annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Access to the Black Sea and Azov Sea was cut off, while more unconfirmed reports on Twitter appeared to show a huge seaborne landing by Russian forces in the Black Sea port of Odessa, involving large landing craft and helicopters shortly before 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, the report said.

