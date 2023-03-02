Amid the ongoing battle in Ukraine, Russia has alleged that the United States is preparing for a false-stage chemical attack in Ukraine.

The allegations were made by the chief of Russia's Nuclear Biological and Chemical Defense troops Igor Kirillov.

According to Kirillov, the US is planning such an act to put the blame on Russia, so that Kremlin will come in a bad light in front of the world.

"The Americans believe that the international community wouldn't be able to organise an effective investigation of such provocations due to the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, which would allow Washington to escape responsibility," said Kirillov, according to a Russia Today report.

He further noted that Russia's Defense Ministry has information that a train loaded with a cargo of chemical substances in one of its coaches had arrived in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Kramatorsk in Donbass on February 10.

According to Kirillov, the cargo contains chemicals which include BZ (3-Quinuclidinyl benzilate) incapacitating agent as well as CS (chlorobenzylidenemalononitrile) and CR (dibenzoxazepine) harassing 'riot-control' agents.

He added that NATO has also planned a large delivery of means of chemical protection to Ukraine, including hundreds of antidotes for various toxic substances.

"The facts of simultaneous delivery of toxic chemicals and means of protection against them indicate an attempt to carry out large-scale provocations using the BZ military-grade psychoactive chemical agent during the conflict," Kirillov added.

It was on February 24, 2022, that Russia invaded Ukraine, after instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Touted to be one of the most dreaded wars in history, the conflict has apparently instigated Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War II, as at least 8 million Ukrainians were displaced within their country by June, and more than 8 million fled the country by February 2023.