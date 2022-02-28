Amid ongoing clashes and tensions in Ukraine, a series of spine-chilling tweets from the Roscosmos chief has now pulled several netizens to a state of anxiety and fear.

It all happened when the United States president Joe Biden announced a series of sanctions on Russia after Vladimir Putin started invading Ukraine. Dimitry Rogozin, chief of Roscosmos soon took to Twitter and issued a dire warning.

Will Russia drop ISS?

"Who will save the space station from an uncontrolled deorbit?" wrote Rogozin on his Twitter handle, according to a Daily Star report.

In a series of tweets, the Russian space agency chief listed India, the United States, China, and Europe for the 500-tonne drop.

"If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from uncontrolled deorbiting and falling into the United States or Europe? There is also the option of dropping a 500-ton structure to India and China. Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect? The ISS does not fly over Russia, so all the risks are yours. Are you ready for them?" wrote Rogozin on his Twitter page.

Is this the beginning of World War III?

As tensions heighten in Ukraine, several netizens have started claiming that the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia will soon cross borders and could emerge as a world war.

According to these netizens, a possible third war that could happen may even wipe out humanity, as it will be a war involving several nuclear powers.

Meanwhile, countries like Australia have imposed fresh sanctions on Russia. On Monday, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison revealed that the country has imposed travel restrictions on Russian president Vladimir Putin.