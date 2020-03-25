Meteorological authorities in Japan didn't issue any tsunami alerts while US authorities cancelled a warning for Hawaii after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off Russia's Kuril Islands.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also said the country's West Coast, Alaska and Canada's British Columbia didn't face any tsunami danger from the quake. The USGS had initially said the quake measured 7.8 but revised that figure down to 7.5.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties

Some of the US coastal areas may experience non-damaging sea-level changes, the agency added. The Japan Meteorological Association also said there might be slight tidal changes but said no warnings or even watch advisories had been issued.

The earthquake, 218 km (135 miles) south-southeast of the town of Severo, struck at a depth of 56.7 km (35 miles), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The USGS had initially said the quake measured 7.8 but revised that figure down to 7.5. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties