IKIGAI, a Japanese concept referring to something that gives a sense of purpose! A reason for living! It falls for satiation, an accomplishment, and sublime fulfillment that lingers inside. The idea to follow conventional paths may be enough to make one fed up with ingenuity and put them in heckles, but the desire to follow a path of one's passion, to work and strive for that, is what the IKIGAI is! We all are familiar with the power of social media, and its influencers, those who emerged from various backgrounds and marked their imprint! And of them is Rupali Hasija, a 29-year-old exemplary individual, born on 9th December 1993, hailed from Hisar, Haryana. Deluged over by her passion for fashion, she decided to quit her job as a Chemistry Professor and started being a full-time content creator. Her Instagram Page @curlgirlofficial has a whopping 508k followers which just keeps on increasing.

Rupali had an aesthetic fashion sense and a lively inclination toward fashion from a young age. Being a fine student, she had an exemplary academic record, which motivated her to pursue Graduation and Masters in Chemistry, that too from the very prestigious Ramjas College, Delhi. Emerging with flying colors, she soon landed herself a job as a Chemistry Professor with a substantial package. However, despite the tangible success, there was a sense of unease within her, an indescribable feeling of discontentment that lingered. Despite her diligent efforts, she didn't feel at home there. It was then that she realized her lack of passion was holding her back to make the most out of getting a career path and needed a side hustle. It was then that she discovered Instagram, and began creating fashion content, her true passion. As the world underwent a profound transformation during the time of Pandemic, Rupali Hasija's life underwent a stark shift as well. It was during that time her page grew significantly & she decided to quit her job. With a willingness to take risks, Rupali decided to give her all to this new career path.

Soon, her hard work started paying off, people started noticing her, and she celebrated her achievement of reaching 100k followers on Instagram with her family. Though not making enough money to cater to her team in the beginning, and facing harsh criticisms from society for being a plus-size model, she remained unfettered, and started working herself out of all the negativities, to just being there 'herself'. After such stormy days, she finally achieved financial security and began earning more than in her previous job. She cherished her work, traveled to beautiful destinations, worked with her dream brands, and strutted down the runway as a show-stopping, non-zero-size model during TIMES FASHION WEEK. Her accomplishments were even recognized by Forbes Magazine, earning her a place among their Top 100 Digital Stars.

Rupali Hasija is reshaping society's perception of social media influencers by setting an example for young people and the world at large to follow their passion & sense of purpose. Through her closet page, where she resells her wardrobe pieces, she contributes to a noble cause with the proceeds, sponsoring the education of numerous children, donating to old age homes, and helping those in need. Her story is evidence of the power of taking risks. As a social media influencer, she not only creates content but also strives to inspire and motivate her followers to learn and grow. She takes pride in being a part of a community of influencers who use their platforms to make a positive impact in the world. Rupali's decision to leave her stable career as a chemistry professor and pursue her dream is a source of inspiration for all those who aspire to make a difference, irrespective of their background or career path. Her belief in the power of manifestation and the importance of having a side hustle is a valuable lesson for anyone seeking to endure their IKIGAI and reshape their lives.