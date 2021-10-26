Rumours have been doing rounds that Roshini Haripriyan has walked out of Bharathi Kannamma and the makers of the show are now looking forward to a replacement.

Who is Replacing Roshini Haripriyan?

It is reported that Roshini Haripriyan quit the show after getting an offer to work in a film. There has also been buzz Nakshatra Nagesh is stepping into the shoes of Roshini Haripriyan, but she has now clarified that there was no truth in the speculations.

Nonetheless, neither the makers nor Roshini Haripriyan has responded to the rumours.

Bharathi Kannamma, which is a remake of the Malayalam serial Karuthamuthu, is a popular TV series aired on Star Vijay and treated on HotStar. It tells the story of a dark-skinned girl, her tribulations, her fight against the society which is obsessed with fair complexion.

The story revolves around a fair-skinned man falling in love with a dark-skinned girl with low self-esteem.

The second season is being aired with new characters including Kannamma and Bharathi's twin daughters, Lakshmi and Hema. The engaging storyline backed with twists and turns has impressed the audience.

Arun Prasad, Raksah Shyam, Lisha Rajkumar, Farina Azad, Roopa Sree, Rishi Keshav and others are part of the cast.

It has to be noted that Akhil, who played an important character, had already left the show and Venba, who played the negative role, is pregnant and will deliver her baby soon. And if model-turned-actress Roshini Haripriyan left the show it might be a big blow to the show.