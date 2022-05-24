Kamal Haasan, who is gearing up for the release of his next biggie Vikram, seems to have given nod for yet another biggie. If the latest rumours are to be believed, the Ulaganayagan has been approached for an upcoming movie of Prashanth Neel of KGF fame.

Haasan-NTR Combo

Rumours are rife that Prashanth Neel has offered a role for Kamal Haasan in Junior NTR's next flick. The multifaceted actor is impressed with the storyline and given a nod to act in the flick. Neel has written a powerful character for the Tamil actor and only Ulaganayagan can do justice to the character.

It has to be noted that Kamal's daughter Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in Prashanth Neel's next movie Salaar, which stars Prabhas in the lead role.

'NTR 31'

As far as Prashanth Neel and Junior NTR's project is concerned, the makers have not released the title of the flick, which is presently referred to as NTR 31. An intense avatar was unveiled recently on the occasion of the actor's 39 birthday.

It is presented by Nandamuri Kalyanram and produced by Mikkilineni Sudhakar and Hari Krishna K on the banners Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts respectively. It will hit the floors soon.

Coming back to Kamal Haasan, he has taken up a series of exciting offers. His long-awaited Indian 2 might release later this year.

He will be working with directors like Vetrimaaran, Pa Ranjith and Mahesh Narayanan. The actor will be also producing Sivakarthikeyan's 21st film which will have Sai Pallavi in the female lead. Reports in the Telugu media claim that SS Rajamouli has offered a character in his next flick with Mahesh Babu.