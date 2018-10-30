Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, who reportedly were dating each other at one point of time, are likely to be seen appearing together at the ongoing Koffee with Karan season 6.

Some reports stated that host Karan Johar approached the two stars to appear together in one of the upcoming episodes. There are many reports claiming that Sanjay and Madhuri were in a relationship when the actor was already married to his first wife, Richa Sharma.

Although they never admitted this, their off-screen chemistry and fondness for each other made many believe the rumours. However, the rumoured love story did not last too long, and the duo did not work together for many years now.

However, Karan is the one who once again brought the pair together as they have agreed to work together in the film Kalank. It is being said that as they have already joined the cast of Kalank, they are comfortable enough now to appear on the TV show.

Reports also stated that KJo first planned to bring Sanjay along with Ranbir Kapoor as the latter played his character in the biopic Sanju. However, Ranbir being busy with his father's treatment in the US, could not turn up for the show. Hence, Karan has now reportedly approached Madhuri, and if all fits well, the two might be seen sharing the screen after decades of wait.