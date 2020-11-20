Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani gave a news conference to talk about the status of Trump's loss in US elections, but something else caught the attention of the everyone present at the conference.

Rudy was profusely sweating which caused, what appeared to look like a hair dye or makeup, trickle-down his sweaty face. Giuliani, along with several Trump Campaign legal advisers, held a press conference on Thursday to allege large-scale voter fraud in the 2020 US Presidential Election.

New York City mayor's hair dye or makeup ran down the side of his face, amusing social media users. This incident sparked a wave of memes across social media platforms.

While one Twitter user said "I see Rudy Giuliani is having a meltdown. Literally," another said, "Ask yourself have ever seen Rudy Giuliani and the Baron Harkonnen in the same room?" "Evidently, Rudy's election fraud allegations aren't the only thing he can't make stick."

"National conspiracy" to manipulate vote totals: Rudy

During the conference, Giuliani said he planned to file more lawsuits and that Democrats had engaged in a "national conspiracy" to manipulate vote totals, although he admitted he did not have any evidence.

Giuliani said accounts of suspicious activity would ultimately overturn the election, which Biden won nationwide by 5.9 million votes. Some of those accounts have already been thrown out of court.

"We cannot allow these crooks - because that's what they are - to steal this election. They elected Donald Trump. They didn't elect Joe Biden," Giuliani said.

Giuliani's agitated performance, featuring rivulets of hair dye running down his face, was widely mocked by Democrats. Others expressed alarm.

