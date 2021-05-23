Rudy Bundini is proof that no matter where you come from, if you work hard every single day, the American Dream is alive and well in the world of fashion. He is among influential male models in the fashion industry today.

The New York-based model and actor was born and raised in Basel, Switzerland, immigrating to the United States in 2014 to pursue his dreams. As a former boxing heavyweight champion, he is no stranger to intense competition and grueling hours dedicated to perfecting his craft. Taking his boxing dedication into the realm of modeling, it wasn't long before he was accredited as the Male Commercial Model of the Year by IMTA, gracing editorial covers that include: Moevir, L'Officiel Hommes, Éclair Magazine, Ossma Magazine, Solis, Faddt, Malvie, Gezno, and Alpha Magazine, just to name a few.

Providing his viewers with an intimate view behind-the-scenes of an actor and model, he has mastered the art of going Live on social media to continue growing his following. This dedication to growing his personal brand has made him a household modeling name for both Americans, as well as people around the world.

Using His Influential to Redefine Standards

Today, he continues to redefine the male modeling standards, regarded as an example for all new and aspiring male models to follow. He is also testing his talents in the world of acting, where he hopes to pursue his acting career further as his next challenge.

Although the global pandemic has altered the fashion and modeling industries immensely, he leverages technology and social media to sustain the art of modeling through these hard and challenging times. Remaining present to his fans, he is excited for what the rest of 2021 and 2022 have in store for both his brand, as well as the fashion industry as whole.