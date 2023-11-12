It was indeed a star-studded Diwali bash on Saturday night, with celebs marking their presence in one or the other bash. On November 11, there were three bashes in the city. One was hosted by T-series, another one was hosted by Shilpa Shetty, and the last one was an intimate bash hosted by Kareena Kapoor- Saif Ali Khan.

Who's who from the industry attended Kareena Kapoor's bash?

Alia Bhatt made heads turn as she attended a Diwali party at her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's house on Saturday evening in a bright red lehenga. She was accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor to the Diwali bash, who looked dapper in a black kurta. The couple arrived at the venue holding hands and were all smiles as they posed for the shutterbugs.

However, in one of the clips, Ranbir Kapoor seems agitated and he gestures paps, that he is leaving now.

At first, he posed with Alia for photo-ops, he then pulled Alia's hand and went inside.

Netizens were unimpressed with Ranbir's attitude and slammed him for his behaviour.

A user wrote, Why is Ranbir always angry ???"

Another mentioned, "Why did she pull him like that? He didn't even want to pose! Poor guy.."

Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma and parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita marked their presence at the party. Her aunt and Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor also showed up at the party in a bright pink ensemble. Kareena Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain was pictured with his wife Anissa Malhotra.

Arjun Kapoor was also seen at the party.

Kareena also shared a few glimpses of their look on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. Host Kareena decked up in a red saree and diamond earrings while Saif wore a stylish black kurta with a white dhoti for the evening.

Soha and Saba Ali Khan shared pictures and videos from the Diwali bash.