Four people have been arrested after they waved saffron flags in Agra's Taj Mahal premises. The youths are reportedly members of the Hindu Jagran Manch outfit in the city. Apart from unfurling the flag, they were also heard chanting the Shiv Chalisa.

The persons who have been apprehended have been identified as Gaurav Thakur, Sonu Baghel, Vishesh Kumar and Rishi Lavania. One of the arrested youths has been recognised as district president of Hindu Jagran Manch.

The CISF personnel deployed at the historic place apprehended the four men after which they were handed over to police.

Four men enter Taj Mahal and wave the saffron flag, shoot video

The four men entered the monument carrying the saffron flags and waved at the complex. A video of the four men waving saffron flags has also gone viral on social media. The video shows three men holding the saffron flags, while the fourth person recorded the incident.

Tajganj police station Inspector Umesh Chandra Tripathi said three people waved flags at the Taj Mahal complex under the leadership of right-wing leader Gaurav Thakur. Police have registered a case against them. Necessary legal actions are being taken against all four accused, Tripathi said.

No religious or promotional activities allowed inside Taj Mahal premises

The incident is being considered as a security breach as no religious or promotional activities is allowed inside the premises. Usually, the security of the mausoleum is looked after by the local police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).