A Twitter user shared an interesting experience she had interviewing a candidate for the position of intern, in which she stated that the Gen Z aspirant asked for a Rs 50,000 stipend and five hours of work to maintain a work-life balance.

Sameera Khan, the Director of People Success at Infeedo, recently tweeted her experience interviewing a Gen Z youth, saying: "I was interviewing a GenZ intern today and he says he is looking for work-life balance with not more than 5 hours of work".

He intern also stated that he dislikes MNC culture and would prefer to work at a startup.

"Doesn't like the MNC culture so wants to work at a start-up. Also, wants 40-50k stipend. God bless the future of work," Khan added.

The post has sparked a debate on Twitter about Gen Z's desire for work-life balance among social media users.

"Wow, a GenZ intern already mastering the art of demanding the impossible? Impressive. Good luck finding a start-up that pays you 40-50k for 5 hours of work. Let me know if you find a unicorn while you're at it," a user wrote.

"So true! Just met a young cousin who rejected a '9-5' because it interrupted his 'prime gaming hours'. The future is fascinating," another user said.

However, there was also a group of people who agreed with Gen Z's concept of work.

A user commented, "Interesting take! I love the fact that they are setting up their priorities and value their time and work-life balance which is non-existent for most Indian employees. He will learn a couple of things with time. Nothing to laugh about here".

Another user wrote, "Embracing new perspectives! It's inspiring to see GenZ prioritising work-life balance and seeking a fulfilling environment. Wishing them the best in finding the perfect fit".

The post has gone viral with over seven lakh views and more than 6,000 likes on Twitter.

(With inputs from IANS)