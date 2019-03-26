On the last day of filing nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, Kuppalji Devadoss, an independent candidate from Amma Makkal National Party (AMNP) on Monday (March 25) literally paid his poll nomination required as election security deposit worth Rs 25,000 in coins. Yes, you read it right. The candidate came with utensils of various shapes and sizes filled with coins totalling the required amount to contest the upcoming polls.

The total amount of the deposit was made up of coins of Rs 10, Rs 5, Rs 2 and Rs 1. It's obvious that candidates will come up with unique ways for a campaign but this candidate from Chennai actually took his campaign a step further by filing his nominations in a 'noteworthy' fashion.

Devadoss arrived at South Chennai zonal office 13 with the vessels filled with coins that he submitted along with his nomination to contest from South Chennai Lok Sabha seat, which is currently held by AIADMK's T Radhakrishnan, reported news agency ANI.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 18 for its 39 parliamentary constituencies, including Tiruvallur, Chennai North, Chennai South, Chennai Central, Sriperumbudur, Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, Vellore, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Viluppuram, Kallakurichi, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Tiruppur, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukkudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.