Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a huge Pakistan sponsored narco-terror module Handwara of North Kashmir on Thursday, June 11.

Handwara SSP GV Sundeep Chakravarthy said, "Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associates were arrested and 21 kgs heroin was recovered which has a market value equal to Rs 100 crore and Indian currency with the value of Rs 1.34 crores was also seized. The terror associates arrested worked closely with Pakistan LeT.

SP Handwara further said the three have been identified. The main accused is Iftikhar Indrabi, a notorious drug smuggler who has several FIRs registered against him. The second man is his son-in-law Momin Peer and the third is Iqbal-ul-Islam. More arrests are going to take place in this module.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)