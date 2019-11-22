Recently, the makers of RRR have announced that Olivia Morris, a theatre artiste from London has been roped in to play the leading lady and ladylove of Jr NTR in RRR. Soon after the makers have unveiled her name, Olivia Morris became the second most-searched on Google for that day.

In a very less span of time, Olivia Morris turned into a big celebrity all across the country. With over 200K searches on the internet, she became the second Most Searched in Google India.

Olivia is a theatre artiste from London, who was seen in a series called 7 Trails 7 Days. Amazed with her performance and skills in acting, Rajamouli roped in Olivia Morris for the role of Jennifer in RRR.

Olivia Morris arrives in India

In RRR, the young actress is playing the role of a British princess who arrives in India along with her parents (Lady Scott & Scott). Initially, the role was offered to Daisy Edgar Jones, but citing personal reasons, she walked out from the project and the offer fell in Olivia's kitty. Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody are playing Scott and Lady Scott in the film.

Also, the actress took to her social media account to thank all her followers and those who have searched for her. She shared a screenshot on Instagram stories where she shows that she has been searched for more than 200k times on social media.

RRR is slated for release on July 30, 2020, and is produced by DVV Danayya under the budget of Rs 350 Cr. This film has Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan Tej and others also in lead roles. Also, it is said that Alia Bhatt's role will be an extended cameo.