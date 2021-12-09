The wait is finally over, and the most-anticipated trailer of S S Rajamoul's RRR has been released on December 09. As expected, the trailer is made with grandeur, and it literally offers a visual extravaganza to viewers.

Rajamouli strikes again

RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, and the film is all about the life of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

The trailer of the film begins in a very interesting manner, where we can see the English military marching towards the Parliament. Later, we can see a muscular Jr NTR running across the forest and fighting with a tiger.

Soon, Ram Charan makes his grand introduction in the attire of a police officer. The director later narrates the friendship and emotional bonding between Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. As the Britishers start showing their cruel side, the duo fights back, and it forms the remaining part of the trailer.

Ajay Devgan's extended cameo also appears in one scene in the trailer.

Rich in visuals, but average VFX

The trailer of RRR is very rich, and the cinematography will be undoubtedly the most appreciable element when the movie hits the theaters. But at times, the VFX seems poor, especially in the last scenes of the trailer where Jr NTR fights with his motorbike.

Amid the little flaws in VFX, the fight scenes depicted in the trailer are well choreographed, and it will surely take the audiences to new heights of thrill.

MM Keeravani's background score is another major attraction of the RRR trailer. In all probabilities, the BGM of this movie will elevate the overall mood of the proceedings.

RRR will hit the screens on January 07, 2022.