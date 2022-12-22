SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead alongside Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, has been in the headlines ever since its release in March this year.

Last week, the three-hour action-musical epic earned two Golden Globe nominations for original song for the track 'Naatu Naatu' as well as best non-English language film and now it has bagged its first Oscar nomination in the 'Original song' category. Rajamouli was also awarded best director by the New York Film Critics Circle.

'RRR' sequel in making?

And, now there is another good news for the 'RRR' fans. In a recent interaction with 'Variety', director Rajamouli has revealed that the sequel to his blockbuster action hit is well underway and his revolutionary heroes will be back for another epic battle with the colonising Brits. The director, who is at present busy with his Oscar campaign, said that his father and screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad is "seriously working on the story".

During the interview, 'RRR' helmer revealed that they didn't plan a sequel while making the film, but the international success of the film has become more of a prospect for a sequel. Rajamouli told Variety, "When we were making it, we didn't have an idea about [a sequel]. With the initial success of it, we discussed a little bit and threw out some good ideas, but we didn't feel there was a great idea that was worth pursuing, so we left it at that."

SS Rajamouli says, "This is the idea that is worth pursuing"

The director added, "Then, after the international success, when the topic came up again, my cousin [Golden Globe-nominated music composer M. M. Keeravani who is also a part of my core team gave an idea which we felt like, 'Oh my God, this is a great idea. This is the idea that is worth pursuing'."

It seems Rajamouli has asked his father to "immediately sit on it and expand the idea". He said, "At present, he's seriously working on the story; he's getting it done." Variety quoted the 'Baahubali' director as saying, "But once this script is done is when we will really look into how to make it, when to make it, and how to bring it onto the screen."

For the unversed, 'RRR' grossed over ₹1,000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run and has been receiving love across the world for its action sequences, acting, and storyline. Once the film was released on Netflix, the film created a huge fan base in the West.