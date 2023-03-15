Since the beginning of RRR's promotions in the US for the Oscars, and all the events that were held in various countries, it was only director Rajamouli, actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR who was seen on all the platforms. Even the music composer, choreographer, cameraman, singers and many other crew members went to the US on various occasions. But the only person who was never seen during any of the promotions was producer DVV Danayya.

Many people have raised doubt about Danayya's absence and started to question why he is not taking part in any of the promotions or award ceremonies. But till the Oscars, there has been no single word from the producer. Finally, yesterday, the producer made some shocking revelations that made them turn their heads.

In a report as stated by Glute, when DVV Danayya was asked what did he say to Ram Charan and Jr NTR after the film RRR's song won an Oscar, the producer said, "I'm not actually in touch with Rajamouli or Ram Charan or anyone from RRR. I'm happy that a song in a film produced by me fetched an Oscar award. Would make some more best films in the coming days."

Post RRR, Danayya has not made any films. Though a project with Chiranjeevi was announced, it was shelved later for various reasons. The producer has been trying to choose scripts that can make some impact not just at the Telugu box office, but across the world. An official update from him on his next film is awaited.

Usually, it is the producers who take the first seat on any of such occasions. But unfortunately, for a lot of reasons, Danayya was not involved in any step of the process for the Oscar Awards.

Rajamouli doesn't take remuneration but owns a huge portion of the profits of the film. That is one reason why the producer doesn't completely own the film. Rajamouli and his family play a key role in every little detail and have a grip on production as well. Also for RRR, the same has happened.