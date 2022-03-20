The pre-release event of SS Rajamouli's RRR was held in Chikkaballapur was held in a grand manner on Saturday evening, March 20. Thousands of fans witnessed the event which had the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, State Health Minister Sudhakar and Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar.

Why Angry Lost Cool at RRR Pre Release Event in Karnataka?

It was organized at Agalagurki village in Chikkaballapur in 60-80 acre land. It was scheduled to begin at 6 pm and the fans had thronged into the venue by 4 pm. However, the event did not start on time and the fans, who had assembled at the early barring heat and dust, lost cool and started throwing bottles and slippers when anchors Suma and Anushri appeared on stage, as per a report on Filmibeat.

After the program commenced, some miscreants threw slippers at the police, who, in return, lathi charged to control the situation. Several people were injured as they crashed into gates, the website claims in the report.

Despite the minor issues, the event was a success as the fans enjoyed watching their favourite stars on stage. The pre-release event was held in Telugu and Kannada languages.

SS Rajamouli, Junior NTR and Ram Charan began their speech by paying their tributes to late Puneeth Rajkumar and spoke about their much-hyped movie RRR.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister Sudhakar and Shivaraj Kumar wished success to the movie.

Meanwhile, the movie is scheduled for release on 25 March. It is a mega-budget movie which has Ram Charan and Junior NTR in the leads. Alia Bhatt plays the female lead in the flick, which has Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in key roles.

The period drama, which is produced by DVV Danaiah, is being distributed by KVN Productions in Karnataka.