SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has crossed the magnificent 1,000-crore mark at the box office worldwide. The film has grossed Rs.1,100 crore at the box office and is expected to have a great final run next week too.

The phenomenal success has undoubtedly revived the theatrical business. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer was released on 25th March, the film made a whopping first-weekend box office collection of Rs. 527 crore.

The film's business took a dip after the release of Yash's KGF 2. RRR has now entered its 5th week and still ruling in the hearts of the audience. Dangal is the highest-grossing Indian film with a box office collection of Rs.2,024 crore followed by Baahubali 2 with Rs.1,184 crore. RRR currently takes the third spot. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainments.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



CROSSES ₹750 cr milestone mark.



Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 cr

Week 2

Day 1 - ₹ 30.18 cr

Total - ₹ 750.49 cr



Heading towards a HUGE weekend.#Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 22, 2022

The OTT release of RRR is likely to be announced soon. There are reports that Zee5 and Netflix are the current contenders for the film. The film will be released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and other foreign languages.

Meanwhile, the KGF 2 phenomenon is witnessing a little slow down at the box office. The dark thriller made a massive Rs. 268 crore on its opening weekend. In its first week, the film made Rs. 720 crore, the record number for any film at the box office.

The film has so far grossed Rs.750 crore at the box office and is marching towards the Rs.1,000 crore club. KGF 2 is now in seventh place in the list of all-time highest-grossing movies in India. The Yash-starrer is expected to cross the Rs.850 crore mark by the end of this weekend.

Written and directed by Prashant Neel, the second installment of the KGF series narrates the rule of Rocky Bhai who takes over the Kolar goldfields, and how he retains his supremacy against enemies and government officials.