Bollywood's most wanted actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her birthday today. The 29-year-old star is on a spree to crave a special place for herself in the industry. When she debuted in Karan Johar's 'Student of the Year,' she was expected to be another barbie actress on the grid.

However, with films like Udta Punjab, Highway, Gully Boy, Dear Zindagi and Raazi, she turned the tide. With each film, her astounding performance is leaving the audience in shock. And the latest on the list is Gangubai Kathiawadi , which is still on the rage at the box office.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office worldwide within a few days of its release. The film is loosely adapted from the book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai" written by S Hussain Zaidi.

On her birthday, let's take a look at her upcoming releases:

RRR: Of course, first in the line director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is definitely on the top. One of the most-awaited films of the year, the long-delayed flick is slated for a March 25 release. Made with a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, the fictional, pre-independence era drama revolves around the lives of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Reportedly, Alia's role in the film is an extended cameo and will have the shortest screen space in her career. She will appear for just 15 minutes at a crucial juncture and will take the story to a new level. She will play the role of Sita and is rumoured to be paired opposite Ram Charan.

happy birthday to me ?



can’t think of a better day and a better way for you’ll to meet Isha ..



Ayan my wonder boy. I love you. Thank you! ☀️#brahmastra pic.twitter.com/hlnHP1Ott7 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 15, 2022

Brahmastra: Next is the romantic, superhero film Brahmastra. Planned as a trilogy, the Ayan Mukerji directorial will have real-life couple Alia and Ranbir Kapoor on screen. The story revolves around a young superhero Shiva who travel back to pre-Mahabharata time to learn the nuisance of the brahmastra weapon. The film is slated for September 9 release in multiple languages. The team also releaser a glimpse of her role as a birthday special.

Friends, with his blessings?and your good wishes ? romancing the camera ? for Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani…. ????☘️ pic.twitter.com/Ldbhi7Weu8 — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 8, 2021

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: This film grabbed the attention for its interesting star cast. It unites Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan after almost 48 years. Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh play a vital role too. The Karan Johar directorial is slated for February 10, 2023 release.

Hollywood Stint: Just like Priyanka Chopra, Alia too is taking the Hollywood route. The Highway actress will be sharing space with actor Gal Gadot in the spy thriller Heart Of Stone. In a recent TV interview, she said, "I just don't want to do it for the heck of it and to tick it off the box. I want to look at opportunities which should have a good part, an interesting dynamic, and cast, something that is new and relevant."

Apart from a series of interesting film lineups, Alia is also trying her hands at production. Her newly launched production house Eternal Sunshine Productions is joining hands with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment for Darlings. The film stars Alia and Shefali Shah in pivotal roles.