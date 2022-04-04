RRR has struck gold at the worldwide box office. The multilingual movie has done a remarkable business, becoming the biggest hit at the collection centres in the post-Covid era.

RRR Collections in Andhra/Telangana

SS Rajamouli's RRR has minted Rs 313.5 crore at the Andhra and Telangana box office. It has made a distributors' share of Rs 214.4 crore in 9 days.

In Nizam region alone, RRR has earned Rs 136.1 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 90.03 crore. Whereas in India, it has pocketed Rs 122.1 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 83.65 crore.

RRR Business Outside AP/T

In Tamil Nadu, RRR has raked in Rs 55.9 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 30.9 crore. The movie has collected a massive Rs 65 crore in Karnataka with a distributors' share of Rs 34.7 crore. Last but not the least, the multilingual flick has grossed over Rs 18 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 8.1 crore.

The movie has grossed Rs 452.9 crore from South India alone.

From rest of the country, the Allu Arjun and Ram Charan-starrer has earned Rs 191.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 90 crore, taking the total collection made by the flick in the country to Rs 644.4 crore.

RRR at US Box Office

SS Rajamouli's RRR has collected big money in the US box office. It has earned Rs 91.6 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 50.40 crore. From rest of the world, it has raked in Rs 73 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 32.85 crore.

The worldwide collection of RRR stands at Rs 809 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 461.15 crore.