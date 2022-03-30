Ram Charan and Junior NTR's RRR has extended its good run in theatres across the country on Tuesday as well. Despite being a normal working day and bandh in parts of the country, SS Rajamouli's film has ended its business on a high note on its fifth day.

RRR Andhra and Telangana 5 Days Box Office Collection

The movie has minted Rs 101.5 crore at the Nizam region alone with a distributors' share of Rs 68.30 crore. It has raked in Rs 97.3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 67.17 crore in Andhra.

In Ceded, it has collected Rs 44.3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 33.48 crore.

RRR has made a collection of Rs 242.1 crore from Andhra and Telangana states with distributors' shares of Rs 168.95 crore.

Outside Andhra/Telangana

The Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has earned Rs 41.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 23 crore. In Kerala, the film has earned Rs 10 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 4.5 crore.

The movie has minted Rs 49.3 crore with a net income of Rs 26.6 crore. Thus taking the total gross collection of the film in South India to Rs 343.2 crore.

From the rest of the country, the SS Rajamouli's flick has minted Rs 132.3 crore. The multilingual movie has grossed Rs 475.5 crore from India with a distributors' share of Rs 284.45 crore.

RRR at Overseas Box Office

Among the overseas centres, RRR has struck gold at the US box office. It has minted Rs 78.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 43.20 crore. From rest of the world, it has made a collection of Rs 57 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 25.65 crore.

The worldwide collection of Rs 611 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 353.3 crore. It is on the verge of shattering the record of Baahubali 1 which minted Rs 625 crore at the worldwide box office in its lifetime.