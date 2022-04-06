SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR, which has South India's leading stars Ram Charan and Junior NTR in the leads, has achieved break-even in just 12 days! The Covid-hit industry has got a much-needed relief in the form of this multilingual movie which has done exceptionally well in all the languages.

In 12 days, RRR has minted Rs 352.9 crore (distributors share: Rs 239.95 crore) at the Andhra and Telangana box office. Among the centres, it has minted big money in Nizam where it has collected Rs 153.8 crore (Rs 101.29 crore).

In Andhra, the movie has grossed Rs 137.7 crore (Rs 93.66 crore) while earning Rs 61.4 crore (Rs 45 crore).

RRR Outside Andhra and Telangana

The movie has raked in Rs 64.2 crore (Rs 34.45 crore) in Tamil Nadu, Rs 75 crore (Rs 38.90 crore) in Karnataka and Rs 20.3 crore (Rs 8.95 crore) in Kerala. The movie has made a collection of Rs 512.4 crore (Rs 287.8 crore) in South India.

Whereas from the rest of the country it has earned Rs 233.3 (Rs 109.10 crore).

RRR at International Box Office

The Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has is on the verge of joining Rs 100-crore club in the US. It has collected Rs 96.9 crore (Rs 53.20 crore) in 12 days. From the rest of the world, it has earned Rs 79 crore (Rs 35.45 crore) to take the overseas collection of the movie to Rs 175.9 crore (Rs 88.65 crore).

The worldwide box office collection of RRR stands at Rs 921.6 crore (Rs 520 crore). Thus achieving breakeven in 12 days. The collection is still strong in Hindi heartland, Telugu-speaking states and Karnataka and is expected to earn 'blockbuster' status for sure.

It is an action thriller which has Alia Bhatt in the female lead.