SS Rajamouli's RRR has got a great start at the worldwide box office. The movie has been overwhelmingly received by Indian cine-goers and mainly South Indian audiences across the globe. Thus resulting in a solid start at the collection centres on day one.

RRR Area Wise Box Office Collection - Day 1

On the first day, RRR has minted a record Rs 104.1 crore from the Telugu-speaking Andhra and Telangana states. It collected Rs 33.8 crore from key Nizam region with a distributors' share of Rs 23.30 crore. RRR grossed Rs 48.3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 33.32 crore in Andhra, while earning Rs 22 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 16.98 crore.

The distributors' share of RRR in Andhra and Telangana stands at Rs 73.6 crore.

RRR at Karnataka Box Office

The SS Rajamouli's creation has got a flying start in Karnataka. It has collected Rs 16 crore on the opening day with a distributors' share of Rs 8.80 crore.

RRR 1 Day Collection in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Ram Charan and Junior NTR-starrer has got the second-biggest opening in Tamil Nadu after Ajith Kumar's Valimai in 2022. RRR, on the first day, has raked in Rs 10 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 5.5 crore. In Kerala, the film got a good start as it earned Rs 3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 1.35 crore.

From rest of India, including the Hindi belt, RRR has made a collection of Rs 25.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 12.10 crore.

RRR Opening Day Collection in India

The movie earned Rs 158.6 crore on the first day in India with a distributors' share of Rs 101.35 crore.

From the overseas centres, it has added over Rs 75 crore.

The early estimates claim that the movie has made over Rs 225 crore at the worldwide box office.