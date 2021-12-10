Ram Charan, who was in Bengaluru on Friday to promote his upcoming movie RRR, has expressed his wish to work in Kannada films. If given a good role he is willing to work in Sandalwood.

Waiting for Long Time

When asked whether he was interested to work in Sandalwood like his father Chiranjeevi (Did extended cameo in Sipaayi film starring Ravichandran), "I am waiting to work for a long time. If any good actor or director offer me good role I will surely do a film here," Charan said during the media interaction.

Talking about his dubbing in Kannada for his upcoming film RRR, Ram Charan said "

My Dubbing Best in Kannada

"Varadaraj sir was the man behind our dubbing. We have seen some Kannada films, but all that does not help when we have a tutor or mentor like Varadaraj garu. He helped me a lot," he claimed, stating that there was no need to learn entire language but also has to understand the script.

He continued, "We revised the script multiple times. We had a trial run and it was quite easy. In fact, I remember Rajamouli sir telling me, after watching the Kannada version, that my dubbing in Kannada was the best among four languages," he added.

Junior NTR, Alia Bhat and SS Rajamouli flew down to Bengaluru on Friday to talk about their forthcoming movie RRR, which will hit the screens on 7 January.

RRR a Fictionary Account of Revolutionaries

All this while, it was reported that the movie was a biopic of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad.

As per Rajamouli, he got inspired by their undying spirit to get independence from the British Raj and the movie is a fictional account of their lives.

RRR will hit the screens on 7 January in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.