SS Rajamouli's RRR has emerged as a successful venture at the worldwide box office, breaching into Rs 950-crore mark in 14 days. The movie has completed its two-week run on Friday, April 8.

RRR 2 Weeks Collection

In the two weeks, RRR has minted Rs 359.9 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 244 crore in Andhra and Telangana box office. It has grossed Rs 156.6 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 102.85 crore in the Nizam region, while earning Rs 62.7 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 45.80 crore Ceded.

The Tamil film has raked in Rs 78 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 39.35 crore in Karnataka. Whereas in Tamil Nadu, the magnum opus has collected Rs 66 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 35.25 crore. Last but not the least, it has collected Rs 20.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 9.15 crore.

RRR South India Collection

The multilingual movie has made a collection of Rs 524.7 crore from South India alone with a distributors' share of Rs 327.75 crore.

From the Hindi belt and rest of the country, RRR has earned Rs 246 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 115.45 crore. Thus taking the total collection made by the Allu Arjun and Ram Charan-starrer in India to Rs 770.7 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 443.2 crore.

RRR at Overseas Box Office

The major chunk of collection at the international box office for RRR has come from the US where it is on the verge of reaching Rs 100-crore mark. It has earned Rs 99.6 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 54.55 crore.

From the rest of the world, the SS Rajamouli's creation has collected Rs 80.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 36.05 crore. Thus taking the overseas collection of the movie to Rs 180.1 crore.

The worldwide collection of RRR stands at Rs 950.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 533.8 crore.