At a recent event in Chicago, director SS Rajamouli confirmed that his father is indeed working on the sequel of his superhit action drama RRR. "My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he's working on the story," the director was quoted by a news website.

The director further stated that working with Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be the most exciting part of RRR 2. "Of course, for me, it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it'll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That'll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have," he added.

At the Oscar arena, Jr NTR, who looked dapper in a black suit, further spilled the bean on the sequel. He revealed that the director is yet to lock the shooting dates however the schedule is going to be a long one and the actors are trying to wrap up their prior commitments at the earliest.

N.T. Rama Rao Jr. can't wait for production on the #RRR sequel to start, though he doesn't know when that will be yet. https://t.co/ESbPYqrUFK pic.twitter.com/qIANJd99nC — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2023

RRR is a pre-independence era drama is a fictional story that revolves around the lives of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

The magnum opus also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Made with a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore, RRR was released simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The film was also dubbed in other international languages including Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish.