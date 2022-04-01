SS Rajamouli's RRR has made an earth-shattering collection at the worldwide box office in its first week. The movie, which was released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages, has remained unstoppable in domestic while doing exceptionally well at select overseas centres.

RRR 1 Week Collection (Break Up)

RRR has minted Rs 270.1 crore at the Andhra and Telangana box office in seven days with a distributors' share of Rs 186.05 crore. In Nizam region, it has minted Rs 115.7 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 77.17 crore. Whereas in Ceded, it has grossed Rs 49.1 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 36.8 crore.

RRR Business in South Indian Box Office

Not just in its home territories, RRR has earned big money in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

In 7 days, RRR has collected Rs 55.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 30 crore. In Tamil Nadu, it has raked in Rs 46.9 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 25.80 crore. Last but not the least, the SS Rajamouli-creation has made a gross collection of Rs 16 crore in Kerala with a distributors' share of Rs 7.20 crore.

The total collection made by RRR in South India stands at Rs 388.6 crore.

Junior NTR and Ram Charan-starrer earned Rs 161.4 crore from rest of India to take the domestic total to Rs 550 crore in the first week.

RRR Collection at International Box Office

The US market has turned out to be big centre for an SS Rajamouli film again. It has raked in Rs 83.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 45.95 crore. From the rest of the world, it collected Rs 63 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 28.35 crore.

The worldwide total collection of RRR in the first week stands at Rs 696.5 crore. It will cross Rs 700-crore mark on Friday.