It will be a working Holi for Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and officials in Jhansi Railway Division as they won't be getting a day off till March 10, as per an order issued from the headquarters of South East Central Railway. The decision has been landed upon in lieu of the increased rush of trains and passengers during the festival period.

The order also states than an official will only be granted leave in case of an emergency.

The Gwalior railway station witnesses almost 30,000 passengers travelling in over 100 trains on a normal day. During festivals such as Holi, the number further goes up, prompting railway authorities to make additional security arrangements.

Security beefed up to ensure a smooth run

Keeping in view the special trains that run during festivals, patrolling on platforms will be increased. Extra security experts have been called upon to monitor the activities happening around the station from the control room. Besides, additional RPF personnel will be present in trains with a special focus on the female bogies.

To further avoid any chaos, the railway administration has also formed a team of young soldiers that will work towards passenger safety. The team, equipped with arms and walkie-talkies, will guard the trains and platforms at all times.