The first G20 Employment Working Group meeting came to a successful conclusion in Jodhpur, as the delegates were given the royal treatment with which they collectively felt overwhelmed. With all G20 countries showing interest and commitment in constructively working towards the objective of the three priority areas of Addressing Global Skills Gaps, gig and platform economy and social protection and Sustainable Financing of Social Security set by the Indian Presidency, the first G20 Employment Working Group meet concluded on February 4.

On the sidelines of the G20 EWG meet, Jodhpur HRH Gaj Singh II hosted a high-tea for G20 delegates at the royal Umaid Bhawan palace, supported by Jaipur Foot USA, a subsidiary of the world's largest organisation for differently-abled — Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayta Samiti (BMVSS). Besides the delegates, the event was attended by the erstwhile Jodhpur royal himself; Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator of G20; Founder and Chief Patron of BMVSS D. R. Mehta; Prem Bhandari, the chairman of Jaipur Foot-USA; and Arti Ahuja, Secretary of Ministry of Labour & Employment and India's first G20 EWG Chair.

"I want to extend a grateful thanks to their royal highnesses for hosting all of our G20 delegates at their home — Umaid Bhawan Palace. His Royal Highness has been an active part of our politics, a member of our Rajya Sabha Parliament," Harsh Vardhan Shringla, chief coordinator of G20 and former foreign secretary of India, said at the high-tea event.

Shringla further praised HRH Gaj Singh II of Jodhpur, highlighting his contributions, both in kind and governance.

"More important for people like me and many of us, he is a part of the diplomatic fraternity having been an Indian ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago many years ago. He also graduate to the famous Christ Church College in Oxford, where he did his PPE, which is a well-known course of Philosophy, Politics, and Economics. For me what is important is that he is also the patron and someone who oversees the school where I studied, Mayo College in Ajmer. We're all extremely happy and delighted to be in the company of the highnesses," Shringla added.

On the occasion, Arti Ahuja extended gratitude on behalf of the delegates present at the event for the hospitality they received during the three-day meet.

"I'm here on behalf of all of my colleagues and fellow delegates. When we started the meeting yesterday, the first word that collectively came to mind was overwhelmed. Everybody told me they were overwhelmed by the hospitality, the warmth, and the genuineness with which the warmth was shown. We are truly grateful to you and the people of Jodhpur for being so generous with love, time and affection. There is no way we can repay that gratitude. Thank you so much," Arti Ahuja said, which was followed by thunderous applause from the attendees.

Ahuja also expressed hearty gratitude to Her Royal Highness Hemalata Rajye for her hospitality.

The delegates of G20 countries attending the G20 EWG meeting in Jodhpur were also briefed about the Jaipur Foot, a prosthetic limb which helps differently-abled people to walk. BMVSS has been working since 1975 for the rehabilitation of amputees and polio victims with Jaipur Foot. Recognising the efforts of Padma Bhushan D. R. Mehta, Shringla said he is a legendary figure in India.

"D. R. Mehta is a member of IAS, deputy governor of RBI and founder and chairman of Jaipur Foot, an organisation that has extended philanthropy, not just in India but throughout the world through the artificial limb they have designed and created and supplied across India and the world free of cost. I think it is an extraordinary contribution," he lauded.

BMVSS has organised 22 international camps sponsored by the Government of India in Asian, African, Latin American, and Pacific countries under the "India for Humanity" programme. BMVSS is a partner of the Indian government for the programme, through which camps are organised for the fitment of free artificial limbs in various countries, Prem Bhandari, chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, told International Business Times on behalf of D. R. Mehta.

Speaking highly of D. R. Mehta, Arti Ahuja said: "I would like to acknowledge the work done by D.R. Mehta. You are an icon for us. I would like to inform our delegates that he has received one of the highest honour given by our country and he has devoted his life to working for people with disability, providing them with free aid and appliances. As a district collector when I joined the service 30 years back, we used to send people for Jaipur Foot. Thank you, sir."

BMVSS has so far rehabilitated more than 2 million amputees and polio patients with Jaipur foot, callipers, and other aids and appliances in India and 40 countries across the world since 1975. The leadership at BMVSS is not stopping here as it is making continued efforts to cover all Indian states and expand globally. The organisation is trying to increase its foreign camps and even get some permanent centres established. It has already held 98 foreign camps and soon two more camps will be held to make an even 100. Through these camps, some held in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, BMVSS has earned enormous goodwill for India.

Both Shringla and Ahuja also praised Prem Bhandari for his philanthropy work done abroad and as the chairman of Jaipur Foot USA.

"Prem Bhandari saab, who is the President of RANA and Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, who lives in the US as a successful business person but has contributed enormously to India through philanthropy," Shringla said.

Ahuja thanked Bhandari for his advocacy of India abroad in her speech at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. Bhandari's work has earned him praise and recognition. In March last year, the embassy of the USA also heaped praise upon Bhandari.

"I also appreciate the role Indian Americans such as yourself play in rehabilitating people with disabilities and empowering the community. Your contribution to strengthening the US-India relationship on both national and sub-national levels is unparalleled," said Patricia Lacina, former U.S. Charge d' Affaires, a.I.

"Your support for BMVSS as the chair of Jaipur Foot USA and your presence during our visit highlighted the important role the Indian-American diaspora plays in strengthening ties between the United States and North India. I appreciate your long - Standing leadership in this area," Michael Rosenthel, Director, North India Office, US Embassy New Delhi said.

During Shringla's speech, the former foreign secretary lauded the efforts of Arti Ahuja, particularly for the G20 EWG meeting.

"Felicitations to our colleague Arti Ahuja, Secretary of the Ministry of Labour & Employment and India's G20 EWG Chair, for successfully steering this meeting. I think it's not a coincidence that some of our best are leading the G20 process in India. HRH has already mentioned that for us presidency of the G20 is a unique opportunity. This is the first time India is the president of the G20 and it is perhaps the most significant international event that we hosted in our country. You're part of the process that is unique in India and you're also a valued part of what we're trying to do together for our country," Shringla said.

Similarly, Arti Ahuja expressed her gratitude and credited Shringla for the success of G20.

"Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former foreign secretary of India who was the ambassador of India to various countries, including the USA, and who is now the chief coordinator for all G20 tracks of India. He is the one we look up to. He is behind all that you see here and his team has been with us right from the planning stage and was with us during this deliberation. Sir, we are very grateful to you for all your support," Ahuja said.

G20 EWG meet in Jodhpur

Through the G20 presidency, India is showcasing the country's rich culture by holding Sherpa meetings in 50 cities nationwide. Jodhpur hosted the delegates in a show of grand celebration. The city was cleaned with people's participation and various social and business organisations too helped in making the G20 summit meet at Jodhpur a great success.

The three-day meeting of the Employment Working Group (EWG) from February 2-4 of the Indian Presidency was led by the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Ahead of the crucial meet, the city of Jodhpur was decked up beautifully. Besides crucial meetings held between delegations under the aegis of G20 EWG and diplomacy, the delegates were taken on the Heritage Walk in the Old City, Jodhpur, Rajasthan and had the chance to see how colourful this city is which has a rich culture and grown in recent years producing world-renowned handicrafts. The delegates got a glimpse of Jodhpur's heritage, the Mehrangarh Fort and the majestic Umaid Bhawan in its royal glory.

The delegates were treated to various bajra (pearl millet) dishes in the Umaid Bhawan Palace where the chefs and the cooks of the hotel set the perfect ambience of a typical Rajasthani village as various bajra dishes were served to the delegates' delight.