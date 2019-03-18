As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make preparations to move to Frogmore Cottage, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that there will be a royal divorce.

Palace officials have announced that Lady Davina Windsor and Gary Lewis have decided to part ways after 14 years of marriage. Though the reason behind the separation has not been revealed, it is speculated that Lady Davina and Lewis' different background is one of the causes, Hello! reported.

Lady Davina Windsor is the elder daughter of Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, and his wife Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester. She was 30th in the line of succession to the British throne as of June 2018. Duke of Gloucester is the first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple met each other during a trip to Bali in 2000 and got married at the private chapel in Kensington Palace in 2004. They have two kids - Senna Kowhai, 8, and Tane Mahuta, 6.

Davina and Lewis used to stay in Auckland for some time during their marriage and lived a low-key lifestyle. The couple seldom comes out in public but appeared at the Trooping the Colour ceremony and were also present at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Prince William used to have a lot of fun with Lady Davina and her sister Lady Rose Windsor and they were all photographed together many times.

The news of their separation comes ahead of Prince Harry and Markle's move. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to receive support from Kensington Palace until they have settled. And because of this separation, it has been rumoured that the charity, Royal Foundation which is Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's will be affected.

It has also been reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage is in trouble. The couple also had their first 'out and out disagreement' when Meghan's friend defended her from her critics in an American celebrity magazine, a gesture that Harry would have disapproved if he knew about it before.